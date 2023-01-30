Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.81 million. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 102,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 69,531 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

