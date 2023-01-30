Ashland (ASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $107.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $208,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.