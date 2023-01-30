Atkore (ATKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $127.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth about $42,940,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.