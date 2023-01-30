Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Avantor worth $60,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 301.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Avantor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.