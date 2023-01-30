Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. Avnet has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

