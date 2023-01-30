Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.19 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.29. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 405,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,106,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 538,526 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

