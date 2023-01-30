Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $18,274,291.20 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

