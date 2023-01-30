Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Financial Survey

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Columbia Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.72 $240.72 million $4.30 11.14 Columbia Financial $340.07 million 6.49 $92.05 million $0.82 24.55

Analyst Ratings

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 27.07% 17.43% 1.66% Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.69% 0.94%

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Columbia Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 62 full-service banking offices in 12 of New Jersey's 21 counties; and 2 branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

