Bank of America Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 6.4 %

INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Intel by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 113,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 39,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.