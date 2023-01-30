Barclays Lowers AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) to Equal Weight

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AUTO1 Group from €8.20 ($8.91) to €11.70 ($12.72) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($25.87) to €22.70 ($24.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AUTO1 Group from €23.00 ($25.00) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AUTO1 Group from €30.00 ($32.61) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

AUTO1 Group Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of ATOGF stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. AUTO1 Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

