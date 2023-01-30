Barclays Raises Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

