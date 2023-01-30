Barclays Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $115.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $146.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

