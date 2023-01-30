Barclays Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $42.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

