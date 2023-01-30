Barclays Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $79.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,977 shares of company stock worth $36,281,831 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

