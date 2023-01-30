Barclays Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $17.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

