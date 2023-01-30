Belrium (BEL) Price Tops $3.85 on Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $74,266.66 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00016705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

