Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($9.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Treatt Stock Performance

Shares of TET stock opened at GBX 612 ($7.58) on Monday. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,170 ($14.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 641.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 643.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,781.82.

Insider Activity

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.52), for a total transaction of £160,393.68 ($198,580.76).

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

