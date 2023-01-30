B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

