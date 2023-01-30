BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $394.41 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.90.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.24.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

