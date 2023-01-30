BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $85.39 on Monday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

