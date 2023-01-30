BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

ATVI opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

