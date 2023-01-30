BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IPG opened at $35.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.