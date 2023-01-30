BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $558,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAX opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

