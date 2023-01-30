BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,200 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
