BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 221 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $285.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.58 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day moving average is $269.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

