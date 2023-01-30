BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,881 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

NYSE BK opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

