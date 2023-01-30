BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 438 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $519.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $564.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.29.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.70.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

