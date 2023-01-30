BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KB Home were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Trading Up 0.2 %

KB Home stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.