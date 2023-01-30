Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,184,439 shares of company stock worth $168,750,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

