Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

