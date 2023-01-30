BMO Capital Markets Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $90.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.90.

TROW opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

