Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$73.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$58.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$65.23.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$63.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.27. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

