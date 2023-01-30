Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

