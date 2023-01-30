BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,904,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $19,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $6,401,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP from GBX 603 ($7.47) to GBX 636 ($7.87) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

BP Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BP opened at $36.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

