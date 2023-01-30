Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 97,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

