Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Holdings Increased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Brigham Minerals worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNRL opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. Research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

