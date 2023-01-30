Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EATGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EATGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brinker International Trading Up 0.2 %

Brinker International stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Earnings History for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

