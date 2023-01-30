Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brinker International stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

