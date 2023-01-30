Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brinker International Trading Up 0.2 %
Brinker International stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.