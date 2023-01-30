Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) PT at $133.50

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

ANYYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($144.57) to €148.00 ($160.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($142.39) to €119.00 ($129.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANYYY stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

