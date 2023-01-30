Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $173.43

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

