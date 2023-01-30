Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT at $51.78

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,310 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.16.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Featured Stories
