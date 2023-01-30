Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$187.00

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$187.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$123.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$194.19.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

