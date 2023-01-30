Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Target Price at GBX 128

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 128 ($1.58).

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.07. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.05 ($1.24).

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,058 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,522.50). Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,623 shares of company stock valued at $640,975.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

