Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$9.31

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTS shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.75 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,369.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,462 shares of company stock valued at $94,120.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

