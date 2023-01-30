Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $11.26

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.52) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($15.22) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($15.00) to €10.20 ($11.09) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.96) to €10.50 ($11.41) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

