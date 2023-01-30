Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $11.26

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.26.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.52) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($15.22) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($15.00) to €10.20 ($11.09) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.96) to €10.50 ($11.41) in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of CRARY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.