Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $79.73

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $77.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

