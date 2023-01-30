Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target at $56.67

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

