Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) PT at $680.50

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lonza Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LZAGY opened at $57.74 on Friday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

