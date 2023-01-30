Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $36.27

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $28.59 on Friday. nCino has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,926 shares of company stock worth $646,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.