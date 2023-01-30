Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $18.70

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.