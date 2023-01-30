Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $45.06

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CBRE Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

